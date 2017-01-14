The story behind resident QT history buff

IPSWICH legend Beryl Johnston lives and breathes the city's past.

Telling stories of Ipswich's history is what keeps her going but if it weren't for her mum taking ill, Beryl might not have discovered her passion.

For more than 30 years Beryl has written the Times Past column. She's thought about giving it away once or twice, but insists feedback from readers is what keeps her going.

"People always tell me they look forward to reading my stories,” she said. "I'm amazed at the number of people who are so interested in Ipswich's history and this keeps me surviving.”

Beryl's writing career started in the Queensland Times office in the 1970s, with a column on local theatre.

"I progressed to writing the social pages but my mother became very ill so I left the QT to help my family look after her,” Beryl said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As well as writing about theatre, Beryl also performed on stage, but remembering her lines proved tough.

"In 1975, I saw the board of adult education were having lessons in Ipswich history at the old Bremer High School so I enrolled in that,” she said. "I realised I knew nothing about Ipswich's past and there were very few reporters interested in writing about it.

"I asked the QT if I could do a historical write up for them and I've been doing it ever since. My whole life was music, choirs and eisteddfods. Then history came into my life and it's taken over.”

Beryl was born in Ipswich and her first job was as a salesperson at the iconic T.C. Beirne. She remembers when Ipswich was a booming business hub and department stores such as Bayards and Cribb & Foote were king. It's these memories that are often the inspiration for her weekly column.

"Sometimes I get inspired when something modern happens and there was something like it that happened in the past.

"Otherwise I just go through the old QTs and if something interests me, hopefully it interests other people.”