The season of giving is here

Ashleigh Howarth | 13th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LENDING A HAND: Karen McCoombes launched this year's Adopt-a-Family appeal.
LENDING A HAND: Karen McCoombes launched this year's Adopt-a-Family appeal. Claudia Baxter

THE season of giving is almost here once again, and the Queensland Times and Satellite Newspapers are calling on the generosity of readers to help create a brighter and festive Christmas for those in our community who are doing it tough.

The QT Adopt-a-Family appeal has officially been launched for another year, marking our 34th year of helping struggling families.

This year, the appeal has a goal of helping 275 Ipswich families with donations of hampers filled with food, necessary household items and presents.

With more families than ever experiencing hard times, Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Karen McCoombes is hoping the community will once again lend their support to this very worthy cause.

"Last year we helped 250 families, but sadly, this has been a very rough year for many in our community,” Karen said.

"With the help of 19 agencies, they have given us the list of families who desperately need assistance, which is much higher than the 2015 appeal.

"There is a wide range families looking to be adopted who are suffering from severe financial hardship and often tragic circumstances.

"The community has always jumped on board to help our appeal and we are hoping that this year will be another success.

"The most important thing to remember is you will be helping someone have a much brighter and happier Christmas.”

Phone lines will be open weekdays from 8.30am-5pm for those wanting to adopt a family in need.

"Anyone who would like to adopt one of our needy families are encouraged to get in touch with us as soon as you can,” Karen said.

"In your hamper you should include items such as non-perishable food, household items and gifts.

"You should buy things that you and your families like to have during the Christmas season, so our families who are looking to be adopted have the same treats you do.

"That will make this Christmas a very special and memorable time for them.”

For more information or to adopt a family, phone 38171786 weekdays from 8.30am-5pm or send an email to aaf@qt.com.au.

A full list of families will be published in the QT from November 14 and in the Satellite from November 16.

