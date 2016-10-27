The little theatre that could

SHOW TIME: Ipswich Little Theatre publicity co-ordinator Robyn Harm and secretary Helen Pullar promote 70 years of the organisation.

AFTER 70 years, it would be fair to think that the Ipswich Little Theatre should be called the Big Theatre.

ILT secretary Helen Pullar said the company went back to a group of theatre enthusiasts, who believed Ipswich needed its own theatre company.

"People think we are called the Little Theatre because we use the Incinerator Theatre Complex, but the name goes back a lot further than that,” Mrs Pullar said.

The comedy 'The Blue Goose' was the first ever production, at the Ipswich Town Hall, setting in train a proud tradition of quality theatre.

"We have now staged 335 productions, not including any one act plays for festivals, or our subsidiary groups, who have staged numerous offerings.”

While ILT is the main company, Mrs Pullar said offshoots included the Junior Theatre, established in 1968, S-Troupe, for those with special needs, Young Theatricals for high school students, and the Daytime Theatre Troupe.

Playing at the Ipswich Town Hall from its formation until 1969, the ILT relocated to the Incinerator Theatre Complex in 1969.

"The Incinerator closed in 1962, it was the only building designed by Walter Burley Griffin in Queensland, so there was a community push for it to be preserved.”

After an initial lease to the Arts Council, with a brief to 'prove its use', the complex became home to the ILT when the Town Hall closed in 1969.

Ian Pullar, then a freshly graduated civil engineer and now a life member and active member of the company, resolved some internal design issues, and the Incinerator was soon hosting multiple theatre productions each year.

"We have averaged close to five productions per year, plus the many put on by our subsidiary troupes, making this an incredibly busy theatre complex.”

Mrs Pullar said in that time, only two productions were cancelled.

"We had one where the leading man was hospitalised the day before the production opened.”

While the site was bare and basic when the company moved in, Mrs Pullar said over the last 47 years an estimated $3million had been spent on improvements. "We have had thousands of people involved, actors, technical, setbuilders ticketing and front of house.”