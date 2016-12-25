30°
Nicholas St, 1980'sPhoto: Contributed

The last time Ipswich had a facelift

Lake Manchester

Holiday snap is a winner

Moments before I was stuck in this at Yamanto.

STORM: Your wild weather photos

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

My beautiful girls

Pam's beautiful girls a fave with readers

Come along dressed as your fav T-Bird or Pink Lady to the classic movie screening of Grease, sing-a-long!

FREE MOVIES: Here's one way to keep the kids...

Rommel's year adoptive anniversary!

Friends like storms, fireworks and Amie's post

The moment lightning struck the small power station other side of the house and blacked out parts of Redbank Plains for a short time.

Thunder and lightning and very, very frightening

Pug life at Christmas.

Ipswich fur babies celebrate Christmas spirit

Getty has released its most significant images from 2016

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

Over Collingwood Park

Dark and stormy over Ipswich

With lights on.

Christmas trees, kids, cats and dogs

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

The Pet Petter: The purr-fect gift for those who don’t like to touch their pets through fear of allergies or fleas…or perhaps the acutely lazy pet owner.

Are these the worst Christmas gifts ever?

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

Dam fine view

Dam pic a fave with readers

Baby Arok Deng was born at Ipswich Hospital.

QT Babes in Arms

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Lucienne with parents Angelique Clarke and James Fredric.

A baby sister for Charlette, Carter, Nate and...

Amberley Heritage Museum last open day for the year.

P51 is popular choice with readers

Panoramic of the severe storm as it hit Boonah on Saturday.

Storm over Boonah

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Mackenzie with mum Tara Williams.

Tara and Tieal welcome baby Mackenzie

Actress reveals singing voice.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

PHOTOS: Readers share hail pics

The last time Ipswich had a facelift

By
25th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

AS IPSWICH residents keenly await some action to follow all the talk of a new look city centre, the QT has decided to reflect back on the transformation that took place some 31 years ago.

Long-term residents may remember that Ipswich's CBD underwent a major facelift back in the mid 1980s, as the city picked up the pieces following the tragic Reid's department store fire.

A historic city swapped some of it's rustic charm for what was then a much more modern look.

With the help of Picture Ipswich, we have compiled a collection of before and after shots of some key locations to demonstrate just how much this city changed at that time.

