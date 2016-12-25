The last time Ipswich had a facelift

Andrew Korner Journalist Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about... Full Profile Login to follow

AS IPSWICH residents keenly await some action to follow all the talk of a new look city centre, the QT has decided to reflect back on the transformation that took place some 31 years ago.

Long-term residents may remember that Ipswich's CBD underwent a major facelift back in the mid 1980s, as the city picked up the pieces following the tragic Reid's department store fire.

A historic city swapped some of it's rustic charm for what was then a much more modern look.

With the help of Picture Ipswich, we have compiled a collection of before and after shots of some key locations to demonstrate just how much this city changed at that time.