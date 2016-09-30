The high cost of taking on the world

JARROD Harvey concedes financing a trip to Hawaii has been the first challenge.

"It's 1300 bucks to take your own slot,'' he said. "It's something that you always want to do but it also costs a lot of money.''

Having support from his partner Bree, receiving valuable physio assistance and gaining a new bike have eased the financial pressure.

Bree is a qualified dietician, helping Harvey prepare for such a gruelling competition at the world ironman championships.

"My training has been really good,'' the triathlete said.

"I've been swimming really well (at Goodna and Bundamba's heated pool).

"I've been biking well and my running, I've actually worked really hard on getting my weight down.

"I was never big but for a triathlete especially in those conditions (Kona), the less weight you can carry the better.''

Harvey is currently 72.5-73kg.

"When I did Busselton (ironman event last December), I was about 78, 77 (kg),'' he said.

Each year, more than 80,000 athletes compete at ironman events around the world hoping to qualify for the 2000 spots in Hawaii.

Former Boonah State High School student Harvey is ready to test his physical and mental endurance.

"For me, it's about staying injury free,'' he said, having experienced previous tendonitis issues in his knee.

"I went over to worlds in 2014 and went okay over there and then I came back and was just injured. I'd be able to train for two weeks then have an injury.

"I was lucky enough to get the support of Allsports (physio) and it really helps.''

Harvey said recent treatment had restored his strength and confidence.

"It's just like a learning thing,'' the teacher said.

"Two years ago, it was about my nutrition. This year, it's been about learning how to stay injury free.

"I've been injury free, touch wood, for 20 odd weeks now. I can build a really good base.''