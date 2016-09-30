24°
Sport

The high cost of taking on the world

David Lems
| 30th Sep 2016 12:07 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JARROD Harvey concedes financing a trip to Hawaii has been the first challenge.

"It's 1300 bucks to take your own slot,'' he said. "It's something that you always want to do but it also costs a lot of money.''

Having support from his partner Bree, receiving valuable physio assistance and gaining a new bike have eased the financial pressure.

Bree is a qualified dietician, helping Harvey prepare for such a gruelling competition at the world ironman championships.

"My training has been really good,'' the triathlete said.

"I've been swimming really well (at Goodna and Bundamba's heated pool).

"I've been biking well and my running, I've actually worked really hard on getting my weight down.

"I was never big but for a triathlete especially in those conditions (Kona), the less weight you can carry the better.''

Harvey is currently 72.5-73kg.

"When I did Busselton (ironman event last December), I was about 78, 77 (kg),'' he said.

Each year, more than 80,000 athletes compete at ironman events around the world hoping to qualify for the 2000 spots in Hawaii.

Former Boonah State High School student Harvey is ready to test his physical and mental endurance.

"For me, it's about staying injury free,'' he said, having experienced previous tendonitis issues in his knee.

"I went over to worlds in 2014 and went okay over there and then I came back and was just injured. I'd be able to train for two weeks then have an injury.

"I was lucky enough to get the support of Allsports (physio) and it really helps.''

Harvey said recent treatment had restored his strength and confidence.

"It's just like a learning thing,'' the teacher said.

"Two years ago, it was about my nutrition. This year, it's been about learning how to stay injury free.

"I've been injury free, touch wood, for 20 odd weeks now. I can build a really good base.''

Ipswich Queensland Times
How you can help solve crime in Ipswich

How you can help solve crime in Ipswich

Do you recognise any of these people?

West Moreton's $8 million health budget blow out

The latest performance results are out for Ipswich Hospital. Photo in operating theatre. Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times

Pressure mounts on financially strained service

AWLQ breaks its silence on controversial pound deal

The Ipswich pound and rehoming centre will be run by RSPCA after September 30.

Animal Welfare League Queensland has written a letter to you.

Teacher sent naked pics to student, flirted on Grindr

Relationship exposed when teacher went to school's pastor

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

BRAD Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement.

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Ready for Spring

19 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 2 $320,000

This spacious low set home is set on an expansive block of land providing plenty of space for the family to enjoy the coming spring and summer holidays. Some key...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

Inner City Classic Queenslander

12 Flint Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

From the minute you enter this home you will realise the quality that is on offer. From the well lit front sunroom/office through the spacious lounge and separate...

Light &amp; Bright

17 Nicholls Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $336,000

A great first home or investment with everything you need. The spacious kitchen is the hub of the home with spacious dining and lounge room adjacent. It overlooks...

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

187-191 Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Bring the animals... whether it be the pony's plus the cows, sheep, goats or whatever is your favorite. There's more than enough space for them all! With Approx...

TOP PRESENTATION

58 Penrose Circuit, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 2 $350000 neg.

This low maintenance property has everything you need. Some of the features include a huge kitchen and airy dining area with cathedral ceilings. There are three...

2974SQM TRANQUIL RIVERFRONT LOCATION

159 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 5 $369,000

FENCED AND SECLUDED WITH GATED ACCESS TO THE RIVER MASSIVE POWERED SHED AND WORKSHOP Situated on a quiet stretch of river just shy of the Junction where Bremer...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets