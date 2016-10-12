Grudge led to punch: Man sentenced for carpark assault

WITHIN a matter of minutes, Anthony James Dowdle could have changed the course of his life.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta told the 45-year-old his assault occasioning bodily harm charge could have been more serious if the man Dowdle punched in a "vicious attack" had died.

"Within a matter of minutes you could have potentially changed the course of your life," Ms Vasta told the defendant in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

"If he had fallen and hit his head you could have been here on a murder charge."

Dowdle pleaded guilty following the assault at a Fernvale grocery store carpark in April.

The court heard the victim was Dowdle's supervisor when he worked at an Ipswich meatworks and the victim's son was present at the time of the offence.

"He left to remove himself from the situation he found quite stressful," defence lawyer Scott Neaves said.

"Things festered at work for quite some time."

The court heard Dowdle "rained upon him in a flurry of punches" and then took a picture of the victim as he lay on the ground.

Ms Vasta said the attack came from a grudge which "spilled over suddenly in the carpark".

"You have been harbouring a grudge against him for all that time," she said.

"That was building up and you assaulted him in quite a vicious attack.

"You just had a brain snap.

"What I find quite callous in all of this is not only did you assault the complainant but then you had the presence of mind to pull out your mobile phone and say smile for the camera and take a photo."

Dowdle was sentenced to three months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operational period of 18 months and ordered to pay $400 to the complainant.