The club that embraces life

U3A IPSWICH caters to people 50 and over and provides learning opportunities by fostering the joy of learning and growth for all adults seeking an enhanced quality of life.

This week U3A Ipswich was excited to have author Neil Begley and his wife Belinda attend the Ipswich Library to discuss their life stories living and working on exotic islands in the Pacific.

Neil Begley is an interesting character and Ipswich U3A bought him to Ipswich Library to discuss his latest book "Vanuatu 1972 - 1981 When Three Cultures Collide".

Through the book Neil shares his personal journey and friendship with Willie Lop, a young Melanesian who rose from a novice technician to become a member of the National Parliament of Vanuatu.

Of course Vanuatu was called the New Hebrides in the 1970s and was under administration of both France and Britain.

Both these countries had their own administration, own police forces, own goals and their own laws for their own citizens.

To complicate things further, a Condominium Government was set up to handle matters that had to be administered jointly - things like the airport, postal service, collection of customs duties, road maintenance and the provision of water supplies.

According to Begley it was like two countries in one.

To suggest that Neil has had an interesting life is an understatement. He spent the first 13 years of his life in China including three and a half years as a Japanese Prisoner of War.

At the end of the Second World War he and his family settled in Australia.

Following his schooling Neil commenced work with the Office Equipment Industry and was part of a team that installed the first commercial computer in Australia. He went on to work in the joint British/French colony of the New Hebrides now known as Vanuatu. He has also worked in Nauru and the Solomon Islands. Neil experienced first-hand the workings of a Condominium and later the birth of the new Nation, Vanuatu.

Neil discussed his life living in Vanuatu and Belinda talked about their involvement in the construction of a cyclone-proof Community Centre on the Island of Tanna.

To join U3A contact Paulette on 0498 200 055 or the office on 3282 7484 or by email u3aipswich@hotmail.com