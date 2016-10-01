The best op shop in Ipswich? Here's what you think

Are there any good op shops left in Ipswich?

That's the question many of our readers were left asking after this week's QT Facebook poll to nominate the best second-hand store in the city.

Our goal was to create a list of the top 10, instead there were unhappy comments with plenty of complaints about price.

Bobby D Skidmore's was the most popular on the poll (40 likes) and expressed the feelings of many: "Does a good one exist anymore? I visited one not long back. And they were asking almost 70% the regular price for a brand shirt. I understand they need to raise money. But I always seen these stores as affordable locations for those with little finances. Now it can be cheaper to buy Kmart brand things.”

And he wasn't alone, Kelly Dixon adding, "None. They're meant to be designed for people in need but yet you pay big dollar for what people have donated. I would rather give to the homeless or shelters before I would ever give to Lifeline, etc. Nothing should be over $2!”

And Kim Rye also weighed in: "I agree with all the comments about op shops being overpriced. I have lost count of the amount of times the op shop tag on Kmart and Big W clothes has been higher than they were when new on the racks . The one at St Paul's on Limestone Street is the only one I will support now. Their prices are affordable for low income earners. But the chain store op shops I totally refuse to support. If you look into it properly, a lot are not actual charities anymore but registered second-hand shops. Even so, how do they justify their prices being higher than the item when it was new?”

Letissa Dodds said: "It's ridiculous with their prices on clothes. It's not like it used to be when I was little going with my dear grandmother on the 'fill a bag for $5'. C'mon, why would we want to pay store price for clothes that are second-hand and given for free. None in Ipswich are good anymore.”

Beverley Darby - They are privately owned now that's why nothing cheap anymore. Can buy band new stuff for same price.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom.

Melissa Peters had some love for Vinnies: "I love a Vinnies store, but I'm finding that going to any op shop and buying two-three items often comes to about 30-40 dollars. Yes, that's cheaper than department stores, but it's still not as affordable as it could (should) be for donated clothes.”

And Courtney Grant had good things to say about "a little op shop down the little street across from Cashies. The little old ladies are fab. It is a very small shop though. Also a good second hand clothing store on Glebe Td at Booval.” Tarrah Lee: "I love the one on Glebe Rd.”

For Richie Allen it was "The hospice one on Brisbane St. It was the best but has shut down. St. Paul's Limestone Street has good gear at a sensible price very friendly staff. The animal welfare one on Brisbane Street is usually pretty good with fair prices and the one in the laneway where the rental mob is opposite players nightclub which is next door to a second hand book shop is good with good prices too. Lifeline Salvos and Vinnies are just too out there price wise nowadays. Lifeline does buy a lot of its stock from auction nowadays (furniture and clothing wise).

Lynn Dilworth is a fan of St. Paul's on Limestone St. "They do a lot for the community and everything is affordable, they are clean and staff always pleasant. I have found some great stuff no problem there all sorts of gear love it.”

And here are the tips on just where you might find a bargain:

Sandra Fortescue - Lutheran Op Shop Ipswich. Red Cross, North Ipswich. Lifeline Raceview are the cheapest.

Wendy Brischke - Blue Care In Rosewood. Lovely ladies and plenty of clothes, shoes. Always at such a cheap price too.

Kayleigh Sky-anne Anderson - Lifeline Jacaranda St is amazing for furniture, been there for a few things not one complaint.