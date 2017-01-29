The Angels love life on tour

LIVING in Tasmania, enjoying a morning coffee in his favourite cafe, might not seem very rock, but for Rick Brewster, founding member of legendary rock band The Angels, life is good.

"I have lived here for about nine and a half years, the band is a bit scattered these days, we have three in Adelaide and one in Sydney,” Rick said.

"Flights are cheaper and communications are better, it is pretty easy to live where you want.”

But Brewster's idyllic lifestyle will come to a temporary halt in March, when he gets the band back together for a tour through New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, including a stop over in Ipswich on Saturday, April 1.

Even so, life on the road isn't as tough as it used to be, with the military-style convoys a thing of the past.

"Tours used to be 6-8 weeks, you would stay on the road, and have trucks or a semi-trailer hauling all the gear, and there would be a full road crew.

"We don't do that now, we fly in, hire local technicians and equipment, it is possible now, in the old days you couldn't rely on crew you didn't know.”

Instead, Brewster said there are plenty of contacts from years of touring who understand The Angels and their live performance needs.

"We have a network of people who can call, all over Australia.”

Also marking a big departure from the traditional concert tour is the '4x4' format the band is using to choose the set list.

"It was a flash idea our manager Tony Grace had, when he explained it to us, it sounded great.”

With four decades of rock and roll to their credit, the band is choosing songs from one album from each decade for each show.

"There will be no two nights that are the same, the old rule will apply; something old, something new, and something blue.”

After many years of touring with original front man Doc Neeson, Rick Brewster said fans had no issues when Screaming Jets singer Dave Gleeson took over after Neeson left the band.

"The fans have taken to Dave as the front man, what a lot of people don't realise is Doc had left two years previously, Dave got involved because he left,” he said.

"People just love him, he is different, but respectful of the music, he was a fan of the band, and knew all the songs when he started, he relates well to us and to the audience.”

The challenge of blending three different hard-working bands is one the members deal with early, sitting down to work out the various touring schedules.

"We work out our commitments, my brother John and I do the Brewster Brothers, he does the Jets, and then we plan The Angels.”

More than 40 years after starting, the creative juices still flow strongly for Rick, with a new Angels record in progress.

"We have done two albums with Dave, and another is half-recorded, but we won't be getting into that on this tour, that is not what it is about.”

While the 'tyranny of distance' might be an issue for some, Brewster said the separation of the band's members does not affect his writing.

"Nothing changes, you write the lyrics, or the music, the distance doesn't change the dynamic for me, I always used to write alone.”

The Angels play the Racehorse Hotel in Ipswich on April 1.