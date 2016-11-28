The two Ipswich parks getting a $1.4 million makeover

TWO Ipswich parks are about to undergo a makeover.

The council is making good on its promise to redevelop Cribb Park and Alan Cumming Park at North Ipswich with tenders for the works now open.

It will cost $1.1 million to re-level the "shocking" sporting fields at Cribb Park and add some irrigation to expand the sports grounds.

At Alan Cumming Park lighting will be added and the pitch repositioned to create a more appropriate playing ground for cricket with $300,000 set aside for those improvements.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said now was the right time to rejuvenate Cribb Park which was never designed as a sporting ground.

"Cribb Park was shocking. It needs to be addressed and now is the time to do it; to bring it up to a better standard more fitting with our other parks," Cr Pisasale said.

"This goes to show the growth we are going through. We need more football fields and more greenspace."

Tenders close on Tuesday December 20 at 2pm.