Ten garage sales for Ipswich bargain hunters

Helen Spelitis
| 8th Oct 2016 10:06 AM

GARAGE sales are happening all around Ipswich this morning.

If you're quick you can still make it to some today, but if you're not feeling light on your feet this Saturday morning - there's still some bargains to be found on Sunday.

Here's a list of some of the garage sales on this weekend (Sat 8 and Sun 9, October) where you can find everything from a radiogram to baby clothes, kitchen appliances and much more.

 

1. Brassall

60 Highmead Drive

Saturday, 6am to 1pm

Furniture, household items, clothes, plants, pots, pictures, floor rugs and much more

 

2. Karalee

3 Arrawatter Close

Saturday until noon

Babies and kids toys, books, shoes, baby appliances, cot and change table, porta cot, high chair, air tools, golfing equipment.

File photo
File photo FamVeld

3. Yamanto

3 Ben Crt

Saturday until noon

Four households worth of goods, women's clothes, girls' and babies' clothes, baby items , kids shoes, toys, car top camper, tyres, office furniture, bric-a-brac

 

4. North Ipswich 

28 Hill St

Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 2pm

Assorted tools and fitting, kitchenware, Christmas decorations, radiogram in glass cabinet, king single trundle bed, dressing tables, lounge, TV cabinet, clocks, prints, lead light lamps, collectable baby dolls, linen, luggage, bikes, and more.

 

5. Flinders View

6 Darlington Crt

Saturday 7am to noon

Motorbike, collectable Avon bottles, glasses, cups, clothes, Princess Diana/Prince Charles glasses etc.

 

6. Rosewood

William St

Sunday, 7am to 2pm

Garden tools, shed and power tools, furntirue, fridges, engels, barbecue, Weber, metal lathe, kitchen appliances, dining table and chairs, cane chairs, bookcases, fabrics, stretch sequins, trims, books.

 

7.  North Ipswich

44 Hill St

Saturday until 1pm

Various household items, Mills and Boon books, CDs, DVDs, stuffed toys, crockery, garden bits and pieces.

 

8. Bundamba

20 Lindsay St

Saturday until 1pm

Rustic items, collectables, hand tools, man cave items, garden, bar and shed stuff, fishing gear, coffee tables, bric-a-brac

File photo
File photo

9. Churchill

Unit 1/13 Gibbs St

Saturday until 3pm

Household goods, linen, clothing, electrical items, picture frames, books, china, glassware, bric-a-brac and more.

 

10. Silkstone

27 Thompson St 

Saturday, from 7am

Furniture, appliances, clothing, baby stuff, toys and more. Plus sausage sizzle and drinks stand. 

