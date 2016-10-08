Ten garage sales for Ipswich bargain hunters

GARAGE sales are happening all around Ipswich this morning.
If you're quick you can still make it to some today, but if you're not feeling light on your feet this Saturday morning - there's still some bargains to be found on Sunday.
Here's a list of some of the garage sales on this weekend (Sat 8 and Sun 9, October) where you can find everything from a radiogram to baby clothes, kitchen appliances and much more.
1. Brassall
60 Highmead Drive
Saturday, 6am to 1pm
Furniture, household items, clothes, plants, pots, pictures, floor rugs and much more
2. Karalee
3 Arrawatter Close
Saturday until noon
Babies and kids toys, books, shoes, baby appliances, cot and change table, porta cot, high chair, air tools, golfing equipment.
3. Yamanto
3 Ben Crt
Saturday until noon
Four households worth of goods, women's clothes, girls' and babies' clothes, baby items , kids shoes, toys, car top camper, tyres, office furniture, bric-a-brac
4. North Ipswich
28 Hill St
Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 2pm
Assorted tools and fitting, kitchenware, Christmas decorations, radiogram in glass cabinet, king single trundle bed, dressing tables, lounge, TV cabinet, clocks, prints, lead light lamps, collectable baby dolls, linen, luggage, bikes, and more.
5. Flinders View
6 Darlington Crt
Saturday 7am to noon
Motorbike, collectable Avon bottles, glasses, cups, clothes, Princess Diana/Prince Charles glasses etc.
6. Rosewood
William St
Sunday, 7am to 2pm
Garden tools, shed and power tools, furntirue, fridges, engels, barbecue, Weber, metal lathe, kitchen appliances, dining table and chairs, cane chairs, bookcases, fabrics, stretch sequins, trims, books.
7. North Ipswich
44 Hill St
Saturday until 1pm
Various household items, Mills and Boon books, CDs, DVDs, stuffed toys, crockery, garden bits and pieces.
8. Bundamba
20 Lindsay St
Saturday until 1pm
Rustic items, collectables, hand tools, man cave items, garden, bar and shed stuff, fishing gear, coffee tables, bric-a-brac
9. Churchill
Unit 1/13 Gibbs St
Saturday until 3pm
Household goods, linen, clothing, electrical items, picture frames, books, china, glassware, bric-a-brac and more.
10. Silkstone
27 Thompson St
Saturday, from 7am
Furniture, appliances, clothing, baby stuff, toys and more. Plus sausage sizzle and drinks stand.