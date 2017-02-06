Temperatures to hit 40 this weekend

Anyone hoping for a reprieve from the hot and sticky conditions will be disappointed when they see this week's forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the mercury will hit 40 on Sunday, and that will follow a week of days well into the 30s.

Overnight temperatures will also remain in the low 20s.

The current forecast for Sunday is for a mostly sunny day with a 20% chance of a shower.

Light winds are expected to turn north-easterly and reach 15-20kmh during the day.

Ipswich's best chance of a shower during the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, with the bureau giving a 40% chance of any rain.