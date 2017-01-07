Cool change short lived with hot days ahead

Temperatures are set to above average this month.

THIS weekend's weather prediction is a stark difference to what the region sweltered through last Saturday and Sunday.

Some very welcome relief from the hot, humid and sticky conditions is expected with temperatures 10 degrees under last weekend's scorcher.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said Ipswich residents should expect tops of 29 degrees on Saturday and similar conditions on Sunday, but next week is a different story.

"It eases off after Saturday and we're expecting partly cloudy conditions on Sunday with just a slight chance of a shower," he said.

"On Monday it's warming up a bit at 31, mostly sunny so pretty good conditions. On Tuesday similar, mostly sunny, reaching 33."

Mr Woods said temperatures would continuously increase through next week until highs of 37 degrees on Thursday but conditions were still a little more bearable than last week.

"Into Wednesday, tending a little bit hotter, reaching 35 and even hotter on Thursday, reaching 37. It is still going to feel very hot, it will most certainly be quite hot from mid-next week."

