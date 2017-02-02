37°
Network down: Why phones have suddenly stopped working

Melanie Plane
| 2nd Feb 2017 12:39 PM Updated: 12:47 PM
A fire at Telstra's Chatswood Exchange has caused an outage across the country.
A fire at Telstra's Chatswood Exchange has caused an outage across the country.

UPDATE 1.30PM: A spokesperson for Telstra has confirmed the fire at the Chatswood exchange has been put out, but services are still down. 

A Telstra Australia spokesman said technicians were working to fix the problem. 

"A fire at the Chatswood Exchange in Sydney this afternoon has been contained, but damage has been caused to some power infrastructure. As a result a number of customers' are experiencing loss of service," the spokesman said. 

"Our technicians are currently completing a full assessment of the impact. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.

"We will update with further information as it comes to hand." 

Telstra experienced a number of national outages in 2016 in the months of February and March. In May, more than 375,000 phone and internet customers were locked out. Many complained they were without internet for as many as four straight days.

The difficulties were followed by an announcement from Telstra chief executive Andy Penn, who poured $250 million into fixing the problem only for another outage to strike in June.

Website AussieOutages.com reports complaints spiked just before 1pm in Sydney. The majority of problems concerned internet use, followed by phone use and no reception.

UPDATE 1PM: A FIRE at one of Telstra's major exchanges has caused mobile phone disruptions across Australia. 

It is understood a fire at Telstra's Chatswood Exchange in Sydney has damaged power equipment which has impacted services nationwide. 

Telstra customers across the country are sharing their frustrations on social media, saying they are 'fed up' with service issues. 

BREAKING 12.42PM: A FIRE at a Telstra exchange has caused the crash of call and text services across Queensland.

While internet services appear to be working as per usual, some customers are unable to make or receive calls to mobiles from mobiles and landlines or send or receive text messages.

In response to queries about the issues on Facebook, Telstra said 'some customers may be having difficulties using their mobile network.'

"We are currently investigating. Thanks for your patience," Telstra said.

In a tweet, Telstra said.

"A fire at one of our exchanges is impacting some mobile and fixed services. We're working to resolve ASAP. Thanks for your patience."

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

