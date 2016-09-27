Telstra business woman finalist

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas (pictured) has been recognised as one of Queensland's most successful and influential business leaders as a finalist in the 2016 Telstra Business Women's Awards.

Since becoming USQ's first female VC in 2012, Professor Thomas has spearheaded a transformation program at USQ to boost research excellence, create greater diversity, and improve student outcomes, with USQ now out-performing traditional sandstone universities financially.

The winners of the 2016 Telstra Business Women's Awards will be announced on October 14.