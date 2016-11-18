Telethon appeal will help suffering Ipswich children

THE annual Children's Hospital Foundation Telethon begins tomorrow, and Ipswich residents are urged to dig deep to support the appeal.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said many local families travel to the hospital for treatment.

"Importantly, Ipswich children are also patients of Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, so we need to do what we can to support the foundation,” Cr Pisasale said.

"I encourage residents to make a donation through the annual Channel 9 telethon.

"It will allow the foundation to maintain its financial support to purchase life-saving medical equipment, fund research, and offer help to families.”

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Cameron Prout supported Cr Pisasale's call to action, saying the Lady Cilento Hospital had seen almost 200,000 outpatients in 2015-2016.

Other statistics showed in the same 12 months, 16,980 operations were performed, and there were 65,748 presentations to the Emergency Department.

As well as making donations to the telethon, residents can also make a donation at Woolworths supermarkets throughout Ipswich.