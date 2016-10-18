29°
News

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Owen Jacques
| 18th Oct 2016 5:30 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EXCLUSIVE

PARENTS are being warned not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10 deaths in the United States, as the Australian regulator investigates the products.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has confirmed it has begun "urgent testing" of the range, aimed at calming distressed infants.

A TGA spokesperson said the drug regulator was urging parents "not to use the product while investigations are being conducted".

Manufacturer Hyland's has pulled the tablets and gels from shelves in US after the Food and Drug Administration warned the death of 10 children may be linked to the products.

The FDA - the American equivalent of the TGA - told parents to seek urgent medical help if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation after using the products.

The link between the homeopathic teething products and the deaths remains under review by the FDA.
 

The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.
The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.

In Australia, just as in the US, these products have avoided the kind of scrutiny applied to other medicines because they are a homeopathic remedy.

The FDA did not require the company to issue a recall on the products, although Hyland's voluntarily removed the items from sale.

The products remain for sale in pharmacies across Australia.

In 2010, the FDA received reports of illness in children who used the products was consistent with belladonna toxicity. At the time it also found the teething tablets had "inconsistent" amounts of belladonna.

Belladonna, also known as "deadly nightshade" is the active ingredient in the Hyland's products.

In a letter to its customers, Hyland's wrote that it would stop selling its teething gels and tablets in the US after the FDA's warning against their use.

The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.
The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.

The company maintains its products are safe to use, but added that parents with concerns should consult their doctor, and read the labels carefully.

In a statement, Hyland's wrote it "has not been made aware of any of the data" in relation to issues caused by its products.

"The fact is that we have not been made aware of any medical or statistical evidence to support a causal link between homeopathic teething tablets and adverse outcomes at this point," it wrote.

Hyland's has been sought for comment.

Topics:  baby drugs homeopathic parenting teething therapeutic goods association

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTRALIA’S drug regulator is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10...

Man steals from one sister, the other defends him in court

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Man broke into sister's home, had a shower, ate and then stole her car

Why council wants millions from State Government

Somerset Council says the Queensland Government has underestimated the cost of the Toogoolawah to Wanora section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail by more than $1 million.

Mayor calls for vital project to be completed

10 regional Queensland seats could fall to Pauline Hanson

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson

Up to 13 seats could be won by Pauline Hanson in Queensland

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Arvo arias help Zonta continue community work

GOOD CAUSE: St Mary's student Hannah Sotiriadis and Zonta Ipswich member Margaret Llewellyn have been making birthing kits for women in third world countries.

Zonta Club of Ipswich to host annual "Arias in the Afternoon"

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame his island mate Lee for playing a part in his exit.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Things to do around the region

Early bird sales set records for must-see annual festival

Thelma Plum joins a stellar line up of more than 400 acts involving 2500 performers across the six days of the 2016-17 Woodford Folk Festival.

What lasts six days, involves 400 acts and is regular as Christmas

&quot;HIGH ON A HILL- UNSURPASSED VIEWS ON LARGE HOUSESITE&quot;

14 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 4 2 2 $379,000

A transformation has taken place at this newly renovated 4 bedroom; 2 bathroom home!. The current owners should be contenders for "The Block" with the style...

&quot;SPLASH INTO SUMMER - LOW SET ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED HOME!&quot;

64 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Be the envy of your friends when you become the proud owners of this architecturally designed home in popular Coalfalls. This lowset brick and tile four bedroom...

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

PRIME EASTERN HEIGHTS LOCATION - POTENTIAL PLUS !

29 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 $269,000

Things have changed which means this lovely home is now on the market. If it's position you are after, then this is perfect... located in a quiet & neat little...

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

RACEVIEW BEAUTY

32 Raceview Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Time to take advantage of the hard work the owner has done to transform this Queenslander styled house into a beautiful home. This house must be inspected to...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE....READY TO MOVE!

1 Gliderway Street, Bundamba 4304

Commercial Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate ... Contact Agent

Construction is complete on the newest industrial development in Parkwest Business Estate with the first offering of 7 unique architecturally designed units...

Quiet, Convenient Location

15/15 Workshops Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $269,000

Situated in a quiet, gated complex your privacy is assured. This beautifully maintained unit features open plan living downstairs with internal access from the...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.