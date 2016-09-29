23°
Teen's job keeps her out of trouble, court hears

Emma Clarke
29th Sep 2016

IT WAS a 19-year-old woman's job which saved her from adding to her criminal history, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Kimberly Rose Beeston-Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance but Magistrate Deborah Vasta told her what "seemed to have stopped her from further offending was her job".

The court heard Beeston-Ryan became involved in an altercation with another woman on Brisbane St at 11pm on April 22.

Police prosecutor Paul Caldwell said when police arrived at the scene the defendant yelled a tirade of abuse which included her shouting "white trash".

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said his client was "quite intoxicated" at the time.

"She hasn't been drinking again in that style,' Mr Knox said.

He said Beeston-Ryan had since taken up a two day per week job.

Ms Vasta said the defendant's criminal history reflected she had "started to get in a bit of trouble" in past six months.

"The thing to keep in the back of your head is no matter how drunk you are, when police turn up, you can it," she said.

Beeston-Ryan was fined $400.

Ipswich Queensland Times

court, ipswich, ipswich crime

