Teen passenger suffers facial injuries in crash

A MAN has been charged with drink driving after a crash which saw his passenger injured,

Police will allege a 26-year-old man from Bellbird Park was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a parked car on Henty Drive in Redbank Plains.

Queensland Ambulance service was called to the accident at about 3am this morning.

Paramedics treated the 18-year-old for cuts to his hands and face before transporting him to Ipswich Hospital.

The 23-year-old driver will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court.