Teen missing from Blackstone since Monday

A TEENAGER missing from Blackstone since Monday night could still be in the Ipswich area.

The 13-year-old was last seen at a home in Eric Drive about 7.45pm on October 24, Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

QPS called on the public to help find the boy and said police were concerned for his welfare because he had not been contactable since Monday.

"The boy is described as being Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair," the statement said.

He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, dark pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppers.com.au.