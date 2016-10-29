29°
News

Teen missing from Blackstone since Monday

29th Oct 2016 4:07 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TEENAGER missing from Blackstone since Monday night could still be in the Ipswich area.

The 13-year-old was last seen at a home in Eric Drive about 7.45pm on October 24, Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

QPS called on the public to help find the boy and said police were concerned for his welfare because he had not been contactable since Monday.

"The boy is described as being Aboriginal, about 160cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair," the statement said.

He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, dark pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppers.com.au.

Police have released this image of a teen missing from Blackstone.
Police have released this image of a teen missing from Blackstone.

Topics:  missing persons

Police appeal for help to find missing Fernvale woman

Police appeal for help to find missing Fernvale woman

A WOMAN missing from Fernvale has not been seen for three days.

Dreamworld tragedy kicks off theme park safety blitz

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

The state government will blitz theme parks after Dreamworld tragedy

WATCH: Teen's death defying stunt

15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carol Park Swimming Centre.

Today we feature the Harry Houdini stunt being planned by a local teenager, an...

Air support called in to battle massive bushfire

An Air Attack aircraft has been called in to scout the fire

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Shannon ready to rock festival

BIG STAR: Shannon Noll will be performing live at the festival tonight.

Australian Idol star to headline at festival.

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

BOB Dylan has finally broken his silence and spoken about winning the prestigious Nobel Prize for Literature.

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

VIDEO: Dragon fired Ipswich up

Classic Aussie rock band Dragon performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre last night. Pictured here during sound-check before the gig are drummer Pete Drummond, lead singer Mark Williams and lead guitarist Bruce Reid.

Veteran rockers one-night stand in city

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock actor says his family is his roots

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!