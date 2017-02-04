Teenager in jail after police pursuit

A TEENAGER charged after police had to track down five people at the end of a car chase at Flinders View will remain in jail until later in the month.

Ryan David Peace, 19, was charged after a stolen Mazda 3 was tracked from Brisbane's bayside as it travelled towards Ipswich late Thursday night, allegedly evading police once in the bayide suburbs and again at Oxley.

Ipswich police were alerted to the vehicle, which allegedly contained three males and two females ranging in ages from 12 to 19.

Acting Senior Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt said police deployed a tyre deflation device on Ripley Rd as the vehicle headed across the Cunningham Hwy overpass, at Flinders View.

He said the dog squad went after five people.

A total of five people were charged with offences ranging from unlawful use of a motor vehicle, to burglary, trespass, evade police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Peace is charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and possessing drug utensils.

His bail application was refused in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday and he was remanded in custody until February 24.