Teen father choked pregnant partner

A teenage father has pleaded guilty to choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday on a string if charges including one which related to him choking his partner last year.

Police prosecutor Brad Dick said the offending was "induced by the use of drugs".

He pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count each of common assault, stealing and breach of bail.

He was also charged for stealing a charger from Kmart at Riverlink last month.

The court heard the man was the subject of a domestic violence order naming the woman and his father, who supported him in court.

"You have got the support of your dad who is one of the victims," Magistrate Deborah Vasta said.

"In all of this you seem to have flipped out recently."

The man was sentenced to 18 months probation.