Technology opens doors to new land

TOP PERFORMER: Anila Chacko (right) with her academic supervisors Dr Susan Zhou, Dr Abdul Hafeez Baig and Professor Raj Gururajan.

MAKING the move to Australia from her native India to chase her dream was one of the best decisions Anila Chacko has made.

Two years after her arrival, Miss Chacko has completed a Master of Information Systems with Distinction and is putting her new-found skills and knowledge to use as an academic tutor at the University of Southern Queensland.

"I have always been passionate about IT and since my school days it has been my dream to study abroad with a reputable university,” she said.

"I was recommended USQ by my cousin who studied there and I was very satisfied with my educational journey at the University.

"All my academic supervisors were very supportive and played an important role in my professional development and success at uni.”

Giving up a good job as an IT internal auditor and leaving her family behind, Ms Chacko said her desire to widen her academic and career horizons was the driving force behind her decision to embark on a postgraduate degree at USQ.

"While working at iGATE Global Solutions in India, I realised that I should pursue an IT postgraduate degree to develop a deeper understanding and insight into the industry, as well as improve my chances for career advancement,” Ms Chacko said.

"Being an international student, I had to overcome a number of challenges, especially the learning style in Australia which is very different to the education system in India.

"One of the key factors to my education success was hard work.

"I spent a lot of hours in the library researching my assessment topics. Also, Student Services helped a lot through on-campus consultations at the Learning Centre and other academic resources available in the library.”

Professor Raj Gururajan said Ms Chacko had shown great dedication and a positive attitude.

"Coming from a non-English speaking background, Anila adapted remarkably well to USQ's culture and values,” Professor Gururajan said.

"She conducted herself very professionally in her studies and her role as a sessional staff member in the School of Management and Enterprise, where she tutors on-campus students and marks assignments and examination papers.”

While Ms Chacko hopes to continue her career at USQ, she also wants to pursue a PhD in Information Systems and Management.

"My ultimate career dream is to find a job where I can utilise my strong academic and interpersonal skills to quickly establish a good rapport with my colleagues and stakeholders,” she said.

Accredited by the Australian Computer Society, USQ's Information Systems program allows students to study various innovative and emerging topics such as business intelligence, computer security, project management and digital innovation.