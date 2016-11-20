31°
Tears flow as Bronis accepts Lifetime Achievement award

David Lems
| 20th Nov 2016 1:45 PM
Long-serving official and volunteer Bronis Carkeet wipes away the tears as she receives a Lifetime Achievement honour at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards.
Long-serving official and volunteer Bronis Carkeet wipes away the tears as she receives a Lifetime Achievement honour at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

EVEN after decades of service, Bronis Carkeet was a reluctant award winner.

She didn't expect to win a Lifetime Achievement honour at the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards dinner.

However, she was a popular choice, displaying her raw emotion.

"I'm speechless. I didn't expect this,'' she said, wiping away tears on the North Ipswich Corporate Centre stage.

After reuniting with her husband and long-time umpire Chris, Bronis later shared what it meant.

"My mum always said you don't do things for recognition. You do it for giving,'' Bronis said.

"Giving a part of yourself to other people, helping them and doing things.''

Bronis has dedicated more than 30 years to cricket in Ipswich, including major roles as association and club secretary.

She's a life member of the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association and Northsiders Cricket Club.

She's also fulfilled important volunteer duties with St Peter Claver College and Waysiders juniors.

As she fittingly stood next to Ipswich's sporting wall of fame at the North Ipswich venue, Bronis summed up her appreciation.

"I was asked just to come along . . . and I was just flabbergasted,'' she said.

"It was a nice thrill.''

The humble Riverview winner's last request was not to make a fuss.

"I've enjoyed cricket and being a volunteer,'' she said, having served Ipswich since 1975.

Topics:  city of ipswich sports awards ipswich and west moreton cricket association ipswich city council ipswich cricket lifetime achievement award northsiders cricket club

