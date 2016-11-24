Tax-free weight loss is easy

THE world must have turned upside down, because for the second time in history I have agreed with something Barnaby Joyce has said.

When asked about a proposed sugar tax that would supposedly reduce our skyrocketing obesity rates while raising revenue, the Deputy PM basically rubbished the whole idea.

"If you want to deal with being overweight, here's a suggestion - stop eating so much and do a bit of exercise. There's two bits of handy advice and you get that for free," Barnaby told the media.

Well Amen, Barnaby. You've just perfectly summed up an issue that experts around the world seem to spend an entire career struggling with.

Perhaps it's all those lovely junkets and perks that Mr Joyce gets to enjoy as a federal politician, that gives him this perfect insight.

The point is that he is right, for the first time since the Johnny Depp dog debacle.

It should not take a tax to stop people from living an unhealthy lifestyle, when eating well and exercising are such easy things to incorporate into one's life by their own choice.

Is changing the price of sugar going to change an unhealthy mentality?