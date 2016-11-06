Tale of a house up on the hill

COUNTRY GOLD: These pictures of Woodlands, near Marburg, were taken some years ago and show just how beautiful the homestead was.

THE following is taken from the Queensland Times of March 20, 1931.

Mr Thomas Lorimer Smith of 'Woodlands” Marburg, one of the earliest pioneers of West Moreton and a pioneer of Marburg passed away at the age of 77 years. Mr Smith at that time had been living at his residence "Kanimbla” First Avenue, Eagle Junction.

This pioneer came from England in 1854 and arrived in Moreton Bay on August 18, 1864. He attended primary school at Ipswich for 2 years then joined his father who had established a sawmill at Sandy Creek in the Walloon district, gradually working his way through all its branches until at the age of 20 he entered into partnership with his father and had full oversight of the mill.

A few years later they erected a new and larger mill on an estate in the Rosewood scrub, a dense jungle, which later was named Marburg. Unfortunately this mill was destroyed by fire in 1880, but within 3 months it was sufficiently rebuilt to enable them to carry on the business.

Mr Thomas Smith began to cultivate sugar cane in 1881 and by 1883 the first crushing at a sugar mill he had constructed took place. In 1884 he added a refinery to the mill and in 1885 complete electric light system was installed for use in offices, mills and private residence. He also erected a telephone line to Walloon the nearest telephone station. By 1186 he erected a large distillery with a continuous still near the sugar mill for the purpose of making rum from the molasses refuse from the sugar mill. This was considered the largest and most modern distillery in the Colony at that time.

This resourceful man in 1897 added still more machinery improvements to the mill to enable the better manufacture of sugar.

It was only a few weeks prior to his death that he had moved to Brisbane when he passed away peacefully. Mr Thomas Smith was survived by his wife and grown up family of 6 sons and 5 daughters. His remains were taken to the Marburg Church Of England Cemetery.

It was also Mr Thomas Smith who had erected his beautiful homestead "Woodlands”.

WOODLANDS SOLD

In June 1945 the homestead known as "Woodlands” near Marburg became a Seminary for the training of priests for catholic Mission work. The beautiful home would became known as St Vincent's Mission Seminary. Its solemn inauguration was performed by his Excellency the Apostolic Delegate the Most Rev John Panico D.D., J.U.D. on July 1, 1945.

It was in 1944 that a group of Catholic missionaries who had been released from the captivity of the Japanese and restored the health in UN Army hospitals took over "Woodlands” and began the work of restoration.

The Seminary put "Woodlands” up for sale in September 1986 and it was estimated it could sell for between $800,000 to $1 million. The purchaser was the Ipswich Grammar School for use as a school extension and activities including classes, outdoor events, and camps for year 8 orientation, music and rugby.

Then in August 2002 "Woodlands” changed hands again. This time it had as new owners Jeff Coopers Willowbank developments who were determined to return the Estate to its former glory in a more public sphere.

QUEENS ARMS HOTEL

The Queens Arms Hotel on the western corner of East St, Ipswich was in the 1850's a place which reflected the "gay times” of that period.

This hotel which apparently had been in charge of Mr J Burgess and owned by Mr George Thorn was taken over by Mr & Mrs John McDonald and it became the leading hotel of Moreton Bay as it was the rendezvous of all the squatters of the Logan and the Darling Downs. Subsequently it was known as the "Criterion Hotel” which was burnt down in 1875. The site was later occupied by the Queensland National Bank.

In those very early days Ipswich in effect was Queensland-indeed in 1856 the population of Ipswich numbered 2,459 against 2395 in Brisbane.

McDonalds were the principle "Place to call” in Ipswich until the establishment of the North Australian Club in South St in 1857. This later became known as "Lyndhurst” the residence of Mr James McGill as well-known sportsman.

Mrs McDonald stated that during race week, the Queens Arms Hotel was a scene of jollification and it was not unusual for her to have as many as 40 squatters sit down to dinner at one time at 2 guineas a head including champagne. She also said "that money just flowed from the squatters hands” there was a large staff of waiters, servants and grooms, as some times there were as many as 30 horses in the stables.

In those days all the principal meetings-race, political and public were held in the Queens Arms which was furnished in the most aristocratic way.

After leaving the Queens Arms Hotel, Mr & Mrs McDonald moved to the Criterion Hotel opposite the Old Court House.

"East St in my time” Mrs McDonald said was the "Hub” of Ipswich. The first paper the North Australian was published there, George Thorn had a large store there, Mr Christopher Gorry the leading saddler of the district opened a shop there, and all the steamer traffic came up East St.