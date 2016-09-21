21°
Business

TAE jets Ipswich into future

Gary Worrall
| 21st Sep 2016 7:00 AM
Supervisor Nathan Howard and aircraft technician Chris Cahill measure turbine vane gaps.
Supervisor Nathan Howard and aircraft technician Chris Cahill measure turbine vane gaps. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT TAKES two security passes, and a drive deep into the heart of RAAF Amberley, to find TAE, a hidden gem of Ipswich's hi-tech future.

Andrew Sanderson, Managing Director and CEO of TAE, said the company is the largest privately owned Australian aerospace company, looking to take on the global market.

"We are an Australian owned business, we are owned here in Ipswich," Mr Sanderson said.

"Our goal is to become a global aerospace company."

With a history stretching back to 2000, many of TAE's staff have worked on successive engineering programs for the RAAF, starting with support engineering for the iconic F-111 fighter bombers.

"Then in 2006, we took over the engine workshop for the F-111's Pratt and Whitney engines."

This was followed by the RAAF Hornet and Super Hornet engine work in 2008 and 2010, before the latest 'jewel in the crown'.

"In 2014 we were invited to work on the AGT1500 program for the Army."

BIG BANG THEORY: TAE &#39;refresh&#39; AGT1500 turbine engines in the Australian Army&#39;s M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Aircraft technician Chris Smith (left) and supervisor Chris Christofis.
BIG BANG THEORY: TAE 'refresh' AGT1500 turbine engines in the Australian Army's M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Aircraft technician Chris Smith (left) and supervisor Chris Christofis. David Nielsen

Originally a 'triage' program, TAE received 35 gas turbine engines from the Army's Abrams tanks, with an invitation to 'do what we could', which translated into 25 serviceable engines returning to the Army.

While it might seem strange to send a tank engine to a jet engine specialist, Mr Sanderson says they are similar.

"The Abrams uses an automotive gas turbine, running on diesel rather than jet fuel. "

It is this 'interoperability' that is key to TAE's success, with the company looking for synergies between contracts.

"As a commercial enterprise, we need to win work from our competitors, we need to find ways to improve our productivity."

After receiving federal support to help set up TAE when Mr Sanderson and four others staged a management buyout of the operation, he said they feel an 'obligation' to return any savings back to the Commonwealth.

"The government also gets a royalty for the use of equipment on our overseas contracts, including work on Malaysian Air Force Hornet fighters.

"We produce engines that are the envy of the world in the F404 program, used in the Hornet, we are a world leader in reliability, we are very highly regarded."

Aircraft technician Chris Smith (standing) and team leader Ross Gibbon work on an Abrams turbine.
Aircraft technician Chris Smith (standing) and team leader Ross Gibbon work on an Abrams turbine. David Nielsen

The Malaysian work is 'hopefully' the start of more international contracts, with TAE looking at other Air Forces.

"We are not static, where we can bring other products in, we are doing that."

With big improvements in turbine design, Mr Sanderson said it has also improved reliability, which brings its own challenges, with less work per engine.

Fortunately, the engine contracts are lengthy, with the Abrams lasting five years, and the jet deals signed for 10 years.

"We are able to future plan our staff and equipment, the investment in an engine business doesn't take well to ad hoc operations."

TAE focuses on work best done in Australia, with Australia's strength in high quality labour.

"I would love to see more of this in Ipswich, we are going to replace, retrain or requalify our technical workforce, we have an ageing workforce on jets."

With four new apprentices starting soon, Mr Sanderson said he wants to build TAE's profile in Ipswich, to attract new apprentices and staff from the local area.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  amberley, engineering, raaf, tae

Tiahleigh Palmer: Woman, third man charged in murder case

Tiahleigh Palmer: Woman, third man charged in murder case

UPDATE: Police have charged a woman and a third man as part of their investigation into the alleged murder of Tiahleigh Palmer.

Workers to walk off the job at engineering factory

Engineering firm Bradken's workers hold a meeting over redundancies and their employees rights. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Karrabin staff in protest

Early start for mum as baby decides today's the day

Child born with the assistance of an Emergency Medical Dispatcher

Columns reveal coalminers' hardships

IMPRESSED: Ipswich/Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust chairman Beres Evans inspects the protoype columns that will adorn the memorial in Limestone Park.

Beres Evans explains meaning behind Ipswich/Rosewood columns

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Five things to do this week

ALL LIT UP: A preview of the light show taking place at the Post Office on the Saturday night of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival, taken at the 2013 Riverfire Photo Contributed

Check out what's on this weekend

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - ... $350,000 + GST

andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, Showroom- 12m2*, Upstairs Area 45m2* andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses andbull; Concrete Panel construction built...

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* andbull; Concrete tilt Panel...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom- 15m2*, Upstairs...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $509,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

5 BED FAMILY HOME &amp; 3 LIVING AREAS

5 Casement Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 5 2 2 $379,000

A spacious 5 bed family home is on offer here, built 2009, located in a quiet cul-de-sac on level 568M2 allotment and only minutes away from schools, parks...

&quot;PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL SETTING; IMPECCABLE PRESENTATION;

22a Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers over...

Designed specifically for the size of the block this striking federation 5 bedroom brick and colourbond home is located on a large 3,239m2 block in Brassall. This...

LARGE 941m2 BLOCK WITH SIDE ACCESS

25 Griffin Crescent, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This property has so much potential, there is an additional single driveway with access to the back yard and there is plenty of room for a large shed and his toys.

GREAT LOCATION GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

7/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

This spacious one bedroom self-contained unit in Tully Lodge is positioned at the front of the complex with a large easement / nature strip between the property...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.