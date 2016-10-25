SUV passenger attacks pedestrian in city assault

Police still have no answers as to why a pedestrian was assaulted by a motorist in Ipswich on Friday last week.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at about 10am at King Edward Parade.

Initial reports indicate that a passenger in a white SUV has exited the vehicle and attacked the man.

The male assailant then got back in the vehicle and left the scene.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.