Suspicious blaze destroys Sumner Park house

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire at Sumner Park yesterday morning.

At around 9.30am police observed a large amount of smoke coming from a house on Sumners Rd.

Police attempted to extinguish the flames with a garden hose until emergency services attended.

The dwelling was unoccupied at the time and sustained significant internal damage.

A crime scene had been declared with scientific officers assisting officers from the Acacia Ridge Criminal Investigation Branch with their investigations.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.