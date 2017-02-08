'Surprise' visit as three politicians head to Ipswich

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick will be at Ipswich Ambulance Station today.

THREE powerful politicians will be in Ipswich today amid speculation the State Government will be offering up some cash for the Willowbank Motorsport Precinct.

Staff at the three ministers' offices were tight-lipped on the reasons for the unexpected visits and yesterday only a handful of officials were aware of the plans.

Health Minister Cameron Dick's office confirmed he would make an 'ambulance related announcement' at Ipswich Ambulance Station, however, declined to offer any details ahead of the event.

Child Safety and Domestic Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman will also be in Ipswich and is expected to publicly speak about a new trial program related to her portfolio.

Her office was unable to offer any more details either.

Finally, Mines, Natural Resources and State Development Minister Anthony Lynham will be making a separate announcement at Willowbank Raceway.

Ipswich City Council has been campaigning the State Government to pitch in and help pay for track upgrades at Queensland Raceway worth $25 million.

Council CEO Jim Lindsay has previously said the council is hoping for a three-way split meaning the State and Federal Governments would need to offer about $8 million each for works to start on stage one of the project.

Minister Lynham's office were equally as unwilling to give any information away, however, the QT understands there will be an announcement related to the Motorsport Precinct.