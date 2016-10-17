Man's rape verdict upheld

THE Supreme Court of Queensland has dismissed an appeal brought by a man after a man was found guilty in the Ipswich District Court of rape and indecent treatment of a child.

In December last year a jury found the appellant man guilty after trial of one count of rape and four counts of aggravated indecent treatment of a child under 12, under care between February and May 2014.

The decision was appealed on the grounds that it was unreasonable and could not be supported having regard to the whole of the evidence.

The judge did not consider there was a significant possibility that an innocent person had been convicted and dismissed the appeal.