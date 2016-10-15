Superstar show with extra rock

ROCK STAR ENDING: Ipswich Orpheus Chorale is performing Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre throughout this weekend. These spectacular pictures were taken during the final dress rehearsal.

MONTHS of hard work by Ipswich's emerging talent is being put to the ultimate test this weekend as a classic musical takes the stage at the Civic Centre.

After last night's spectacular opening, the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale's production of Jesus Christ Superstar is being performed this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

Although it is the third time the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale has performed the Andrew Lloyd-Webber classic, this year's version has been modernised with a healthy dose of rock 'n roll.

The cast and crew is made up of about 90% local Ipswich talent, so audiences are in for a taste of exactly what this city has to offer if they venture down to the Civic Centre.

Producer Thomas Keenan said the show would be nothing like anything that has been seen in Ipswich before.

"This is a completely new take on Superstar,” Dr Keenan said.

"This modern version sets the last week of Jesus' life in the context of a rock concert.

"While it is a new setting, it maintains the dignity and reverence appropriate for the events.

"This approach is much more authentic to Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice's original vision for the show than productions set in biblical times.”

The production stars well-loved local performers Warren Pennell as Jesus, Krystel Spark as Mary, Lawrie Esmond as Caiaphas, Rod Jones as Pilate, Robert Bendell as Herod and introduces Ipswich audiences to Kym Brown as Judas.

The production is directed by Miranda Selwood, with Musical Direction by Greg Wilson.

Tickets are available at the venue or by visiting the Ipswich Civic Centre website.