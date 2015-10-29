Super cell storm: Top gong for SES unit

Twelve months after the Fernvale super cell storm, the Somerset Region SES Unit has been presented with an award for their efforts.

Somerset's SES Unit received a certificate of appreciation for their hard work following the storm that hit Fernvale on 27 October 2015 at the 2016 SES Week Awards ceremony at Cormorant Bay, Wivenhoe Dam earlier this month.

The award was presented to Somerset SES Local Controller Andy Bickerton by State Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden and QFES South East Regional Director, Mark Dole.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The SES and other emergency services, together with Somerset Regional Council, assisted residents from more than 80 properties that were damaged by the storm including seven homes that were declared uninhabitable.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was fantastic that the SES unit had been recognised for their efforts during the disaster.

"I again want to commend the efforts of the Somerset Region SES unit following the cleanup and recovery efforts following the super cell storm last year," Cr Lehmann said.

"The efforts of these volunteers are appreciated and it's great to see their efforts acknowledged on a state level."