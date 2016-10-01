27°
Sunny until Sunday

Gary Worrall
| 1st Oct 2016 1:16 PM
Look for sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.
WITH plenty of barbecues planned for today and tomorrow's football finals, now is the time to be out enjoying the great weather, the Bureau of Meteorology says it is likely to change by Monday.

With today peaking in the high 20s, and Sunday tipped to be 30, the temps will drop Monday, with a predicted maximum of 27, but with a good chance of a thunderstorm.

If you have a caravan to unpack, or tents to put away, today and tomorrow might be the best time to air the canvas out.

The Ipswich region is predicted as having a 90% possibility of rain, with expectations of between 8 and 15mm to fall on Monday, with a possible late thunderstorm.

While it nothing like what is happening in other parts of Australia, as always, if it is flooded, forget it.

