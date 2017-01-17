Summer shots impress judge

THE Queensland Times was inundated with more than 120 entries in this year's I Am Summer competition, and the budding photographers of Ipswich didn't disappoint.

From summer storms, to swimming pools and stunning wildlife, there was a vast array of top shots for chief photographer Rob Williams to choose from.

In the end, Tiffany Lait's image (top, far right) of heavy storm clouds rolling in over Millora, a rural area between Harrisville and Roadvale, won the fantastic Nikon Key Mission 170 camera.

A 23-year-old retail worker, Tiffany has been pursuing photography as a hobby.

The picture was taken shortly before the huge gusty storm that caused widespread damage across Ipswich and surrounding areas several weeks ago.

"I saw the clouds rolling in so I jumped straight into the car with my big wide angle lens," she said.