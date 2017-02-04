Summer scorchers smash our leafy veg

The heat is taking its toll on the quality of green leafy vegetables but for those willing to pay a little extra, there is still plenty of top quality fresh produce to be found.

In the vegetable aisle, the best buys of the week are Asian vegetables, beetroot, cabbage, capsicum, carrot, celery, eggplant, sweet corn, zucchini, onions and pumpkin.

Beans and broccoli are the most changeable in price. This week, Tasmanian beans are the best eating and are reasonably priced but heat affected broccoli will cost you more.

Expect to firm prices for end of season Australian asparagus, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, fennel, leeks, parsnips, snow peas, silverbeet, squash and potatoes.

Mushrooms and sweet potatoes are in short supply and expensive.

In the salad aisle, tomatoes have dropped to reasonable prices and are value for money, along with mixed leaf salad, eshallots and herbs, with the exception of dill which is in low supply.

Expect to pay top dollar for avocados and continental cucumbers, although the other cucumber varieties should be more reasonably priced.

Queenslanders love their pineapple and this week it's cheap and tasty.

The best priced fruits for the lunchbox are bananas, stone fruit or you could cut some melons up, with rockmelon the

cheapest along with reasonably watermelon and honeydew. There are some poor quality mangoes available at cheap prices but the best eating will cost you more and they are still sensational eating.

Lemons have dropped in price significantly from their expensive price tag to one that is firm.

All quality berries, grapes, figs and Italian kiwifruit are firmly priced while apples, valencia and USA navel oranges, passionfruit, pawpaw and the best quality cherries are expensive, although there are some cheap cherries available but of mixed quality and taste.

New season williams pears are on the shelves but are expensive.

It's still the season to pick up some exotics such as lychees, custard apples, dragon fruit and rambutans.