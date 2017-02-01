Sudden departure of health boss sparks major changes

A NEW long term health plan is being hatched by West Moreton Hospital and Health Service following the sudden departure of Chief Executive Sue Mckee.

It comes amid significant rising costs treating patients in the region's emergency departments and an increase in the severity of cases at Ipswich Hospital.

Bed numbers within West Moreton already fall short of the state's average as the health service stares down Queensland's biggest predicted population increase.

Health Board Chair Michael Willis has admitted his service's financial performance during the 2015-2016 was not ideal.

But he said the new strategic plan would address rising pressure to perform within a "constrained budget" by placing more emphasis on innovation, research and teaching, and the use of emerging technologies.

Throughout the coming months professionals working in Ipswich's hospitals and services will be asked to contribute their ideas on how to deliver better services without stretching the budget bottom line.

It's an initiative brought on by the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Board which recognised the need for an organisational shake-up to cope with the region's challenges.

Those challenges include a population increase that will see West Moreton become home to more people than the ACT, lower than average bed numbers, a high incidence of chronic illness and limited access to increased funding.

Health boss Sue McKee has already stepped down to make way for a new Chief Executive with the right strategic skills to keep the region at the forefront of technology and innovation, and cope with the rapid growth.

Predicted population growth in West Moreton, Sunshine Coast and the ACT.

The MeCare program, a system offering remote personalised support for people with complex medical issues to limit the amount of time they have to spend inside the hospital, has been held up as an example of how embracing technology can improve services while saving money which can then be spent elsewhere.

Board Chair Michael Willis (pictured) said his vision was to transform Ipswich Hospital into a research hub where "the best and brightest" want to learn their professional skills.

"We lead the state in mental health research and innovation," Mr Willis said.

"I'd like to do really well in other areas too, especially given our high incidence of chronic illness, we could be doing more research into areas that are relevant to health issues in our area."

West Moreton Hospital and Health Board Chair Michael Willis. David Nielsen

Ipswich is ranked fourth-worst out of 87 regions in Australia for heart-related hospital admissions and while only 5% of patients across West Moreton suffer chronic illnesses, their care soaks up 50% of the resources; roughly worth $235 million.

Mr Willis said MeCare, an Australian-first launched in Ipswich last year, was one example of the type of innovation that would be needed to ensure the region could maintain high service standards.

"MeCare is a very innovative solution to people's health care needs," Mr Willis said.

"The commercial side of me says it will free up resources and funding that can spent in other areas but from a patient's point of view it significantly improves their quality of life.

"We need a long term plan that solves problems properly, not just for the next three or six months.

"We need to make sure we have quality healthcare that addresses community challenges and issues over the next 10 to 20 years."

The new long term strategic plan is expected to be released in June, coinciding with the arrival of a new Chief Executive.