The suburbs Ipswich car thieves are targeting

IPSWICH police are appealing for public assistance following a series of incidents involving the theft of property from vehicles.

Some of the offences involved crooks entering vehicles through unlocked doors, prompting police to urge vehicle owners to keep their cars secure at all times.

Number plates were also stolen from one of the vehicles that was targeted recently.

Police are investigating the following offences:

Cornelia St, Leichhardt

Between 3.00pm on November 8 and 5.10am on November 9, offenders have used tin snips or a similar tool to cut around the locking mechanism to gain entry to the vehicle. Once inside, offenders have stolen an extensive amount of tools, personal identification and belongings. Offenders have left the scene with the stolen property. Investigations are continuing.

Sandpiper Cct, Leichhardt

Between midnight on November 7 and 6.50am on November 9, offenders have removed both Queensland registration plates, 86CLT, from a white 1997 Ford sedan. The offenders left the scene with the stolen property. Investigations are continuing.

Russell St, Silkstone

Between 11.00pm on November 10 and 8.15am on November 11, offenders have gained entry to the victim's vehicle via unknown means. Once inside, offenders have rummaged through the vehicle and stolen a navigational system, loose change and a leap-pad laptop. Offenders left the scene with the stolen property. Investigations are continuing.

Russell St, Silkstone

Between 5.00pm on November 10 and 5.15am on November 11, offenders have gained entry to the victim's vehicle via an insecure door. Once inside, offenders have rummaged through the compartments of the vehicle stealing loose change. Offenders left the scene with the stolen property. Investigations are continuing.

Outridge St, Ipswich

Between 6.30am and 3.25pm on November 11, offenders have removed both Queensland registration plates, 261ISM, from a Gold 2005 Toyota station wagon. The offenders left the scene with the stolen property. Investigations are continuing.

Elizabeth St, Woodend

Between 5.00pm on November 10 and 9.00am on November 11, offenders have used force to push the rear driver's side window down, dislodging it from the mechanism. No property was stolen and the offenders left the scene. Investigations are continuing.