Students ready to learn with Lions

Teacher Addie Bonett with Lions VP Dan Croyle and students Shaun, Zylas and Ella with the new Front Row to Go system.

TEACHERS yelling to be heard over the hubbub of a classroom is a thing of the past at Woodlink State School in Collingwood Park, thanks to a donation from the Ipswich Redbank Goodna Lions Club.

Addie Bonett, Year 2 teacher at the school, said the Front Row to Go amplifier system makes classroom communication 'much easier'.

"I also have three hearing impaired students in the class, it just finished up that way, but this system works perfectly for us,” Ms Bonett said.

"We trialled it earlier in the year, it worked well, so we put in an application to have one donated by the Lions Club.”

Ms Bonett said she had also completed a 'Hearing Impaired' professional development course, learning classroom strategies and techniques.

"It was one of our visiting specialist teachers who first suggested the system, and then the Ipswich, Goodna, Redbank Lions donated one to us.”

Daniel Croyle, vice president of the Lions Club, said members fundraised locally for the Lions Hearing Dog program, and the amplifier system fell under that heading.

"This unit cost $1,800, so we have done a lot of sausage sizzles and raffles to raise this money, it is great to see the school has put the system to good use in the classroom, improving the outcomes for the kids.”