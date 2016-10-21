Students learn through experiments

WestMAC students with their experiment at the inter-school Science competition.

DOES adding sodium bicarbonate to water make it more or less conductive to electricity?

This was just one of the questions West Moreton Anglican College Year 7 students answered in the annual Ipswich interschool science competition.

Richard Shannon, Year 7 science Co-Ordinator at WestMAC, said the annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Awards showcased the work of students from around the district.

"It give the students an opportunity to put the lessons they have learned in science into use through practical experiments, which were then judged, first at our school level, and then later against other high schools," Mr Shannon said.

"The goal is to teach them to form hypotheses, design and perform control experiments, collect data and the reach a conclusion."

Mr Shannon said by teaching these skills in Year 7, at the start of senior school science programs, it gives students the skill sets they need for later year levels.

"We are getting Year 7s skilled up to do these functions as they progress through science," he said.

For the STEM Awards competition, Mr Shannon said students were given a selection of tasks that were achievable and economical to perform.

"We had two groups that performed experiments with crash test dummies. They were able to change the weight of the dummies and the height of the drop, and then measure the outcomes of those changes," he said.

Students Matthew Render, Bella Costello and Ashleigh Joiner worked on an experiment to test the conductivity of water mixed with sodium bicarbonate.

"We were adding more of the sodium bicarbonate, and then measuring the result with an amp meter, to see how it changed, and if it changed the way we expected," Ashleigh said.

For students working on the crash test dummy model, they found their initial hypothesis challenged by the results.

"We expected our dummy, a Lego man we called 'Timmy', would go further if he weighed less, but we found that increasing his mass with Blu-tack made him fly further," Faith said..

"We only changed his weight, the car stayed the same, we ran it on a track into a solid wall to make a dead stop, and then measured how far he travelled from the car."

Despite missing the top award, the WestMAC students enjoyed the experience, declaring they would enter the competition again.

"It was fun, we got to see different approaches by other students, we would definitely do it again," Faith said.