Students honour Anzacs

THE combined efforts of primary school students at West Moreton Anglican College earned the school a win in the 2016 Anzac Day Schools' Awards.

The Anzac Day Schools' Awards promoted initiative and creativity in the way schools commemorated Anzac Day, Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said.

Jennifer Sheehan, the Defence Transition Mentor at West MAC, said the school held an internal competition, showing how students interacted with Anzac Day.

"It also looks at how it can continue into the future,” Mrs Sheehan said.

"For 2016, it was split into categories for Prep to Year 2, and then Year 3 to 6.”

The younger students were asked to create a word art project, with a choice of either a kangaroo or horse, to celebrate the Light Horse Regiment.

"They were the iconic images of the Light Horse, the kangaroo was actually their emblem.”

The older students designed recruitment posters, to encourage volunteers to join up.