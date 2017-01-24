34°
Student numbers at Grammar topple records in 2017

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Ipswich Grammar Junior School. (F-B) Hugo Gibb, 4, Summah MacPhail, 6, Archie Bond, 7, Stevie-Jesephine Wilson-McKellar, 8, Sebastian Koch, 10, Samaira Khera, 9, Marcellus Orford-Koeman, 10.
Ipswich Grammar Junior School. (F-B) Hugo Gibb, 4, Summah MacPhail, 6, Archie Bond, 7, Stevie-Jesephine Wilson-McKellar, 8, Sebastian Koch, 10, Samaira Khera, 9, Marcellus Orford-Koeman, 10.

IPSWICH Grammar Junior School has started the school year with a record number of classes.

Demand saw a third prep and a new year six class open this year to cater for the growing demand.

The number of students enrolled at West Moreton Anglican College has also increased, although unlike Ipswich Grammar, that growth hasn't been focused in the prep age group.

But that might change next year.

WestMAC is about to start a junior school renovation which will open up space for more classrooms.

Head of Junior School at Ipswich Junior Grammar School Nicolee Eiby, whose own children attended the school, said her school's growth was largely concentrated in the prep age group.

"2017 is a year of enormous promise and excitement," Ms Eiby said.

"This year we expanded our co-education up to Year 6 whereas two years ago it only went up to Year 4.

"The board has tried to make class sizes as small as possible and we don't have classes above 22 children."

Ipswich Boys Grammar was expecting record prep enrolments this year too.

Last year Headmaster Richard Morrison said the 2017 preparatory enrolments would be the highest on record for the school since the class was brought into to all Queensland schools in 2007.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich grammar westmac

