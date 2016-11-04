Student, 20, charged with killing her mother

Radica Zafirovska was allegedly killed after being bludgeoned with a piece of wood.

A YOUNG student, 20, has been charged with the murder of her mother after the discovery of a body in their family home last Friday.

Simona Zafirovska was formally charged on Thursday after meeting with detectives.

The body of her mother Radica Zafirovska, 54, was discovered after Simona called police on the morning to report that she had discovered the body in a second-floor bedroom of the home in The Gap, Brisbane, the Courier-Mail reports.

Police are investigating whether the murder weapon was a piece of wood, that was discovered inside the home.

The Courier-Mail reports that police are examining whether the mother's strict Macdeonian cultural traditions may have conflicted with the attitudes of her daughter.

Detective Acting Inspector David Farley said no others would be charged with the woman's murder.

"A 20-year-old female has this afternoon been interviewed by police and has subsequently been charged with an offence of homicide for that matter," he said.

"At this stage, the homicide has involved blunt trauma damage to the victim's head."