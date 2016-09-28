Struggle Street caught filming despite protest

NOT WELCOME: Paul Pisasale and Annastacia Palaszczuk have said they don't want Struggle Street filming in Ipswich or Brisbane.

CONTROVERSIAL documentary series Struggle Street copped criticism earlier this year from both Ipswich and Brisbane politicians when its producers took interest in Ipswich and Inala.

The proposal saw Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale declare the show was "not going to get a foot in in Ipswich", adding: "This is not about reality TV, this is about real people needing help, so forget it."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk also voiced their opposition to the show after it emerged the producers were looking at filming a second series in Inala and parts of Ipswich.



Despite the opposition, KEO Films has pushed ahead with plans for season two, which will be filmed equally in Queensland and Victoria.

The series has pushed on with filming regardless, with camera crews spotted at the Inala Centrelink offices on Tuesday, News.com.au reports.

That leaves Ipswich locals to ask, are we next?

SBS has refused to confirm the locations of where filming had already taken place but reports the show will still to go to air at some stage next year.

Brisbane City Council has threatened to fine the production company if they film in Inala, with Lord Mayor telling the QT earlier this year that the documentary "denigrates the people and suburbs of Brisbane".