Strength of Ipswich's businesses revealed

Mayor on Monday column with Ipswich councillor Paul Pisasale | 7th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
SMART IDEA: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Bram Reinders signed a memorandum of understanding between The Global Smart City and Community, Coalition and the Ipswich City Council at Fire Station 101 on Friday.
SMART IDEA: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Bram Reinders signed a memorandum of understanding between The Global Smart City and Community, Coalition and the Ipswich City Council at Fire Station 101 on Friday.

CONGRATULATIONS to each and every winner from Saturday night's annual Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ipswich Business Awards.

The awards acknowledged excellence in nine categories and once again showcased the strength and success of our local businesses big and small.

Ipswich has signed an Australian-first Memorandum of Understanding with the Netherlands, facilitating the sharing of Smart City strategies moving forward.

The agreement continues council's focus on innovation, investment and education as we formally link with a world leader in Smart City initiatives.

After many months of hard work The Cottage Restaurant has officially opened at 108 Limestone St. Angela and Mark Naoum have really put their hearts and souls into this new fine dining venue that offers a modern menu with a Mediterranean twist.

The iconic Silkstone Eisteddfod hosted its 90th presentation evening at the weekend.

The eisteddfod is part of the Ipswich community and is known across south-east Queensland. Thanks to the volunteers and committee members who give so much of their time and talent to this great institution.

Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke was in town last week to tour the old North Ipswich Woollen Mills.

The iconic building between the North Ipswich Reserve and the Bremer River has the potential to become one of the city's best attractions.

The planned revitalisation and rehabilitation of this site is part of council's commitment to the CBD.

The first sod has officially been turned at the Waterlea housing estate on Rohl Rd, Walloon. The community will include 1500 homes across eight neighbourhoods upon completion.

The development is about 9km west of Ipswich Central.

Flags at the city's main administration building flew at half-mast last Wednesday in honour of the memory of bus driver Manmeet Alisher.

Ipswich is a proud multicultural city and we will continue to respect, welcome and celebrate people of all backgrounds. Our thoughts are with Mr Alisher's family at this difficult time.

Bindarra Children's Daycare celebrated its 40th year in Ipswich with a street party on Saturday.

The Booval centre has played an important role in the development and education of thousands of Ipswich children and continues to care for our future generations.

I proudly answered the call to support the launch of this year's Channel 9 telethon for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 19 and will raise money for sick children across South-East Queensland. You can donate online at 9telethon.com.au.

Awards season continues with Ipswich State High School, St Edmund's College and Redbank Plains State High School acknowledging their best and brightest during the week.

Congratulations to the city's growing honour roll of award winners from our primary and senior schools. Even a few childcare centres are hosting graduation celebrations as the year comes to a close.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  community mayor on monday mayor paul pisasale

