Strength forged during 2011 flood remains

LAST week marked the sixth anniversary of the devastating 2011 floods. Every January we are reminded of the community spirit and mateship that got Ipswich through one of its toughest times in recent memory. That same spirit was on display during the December storms and we honoured our State Emergency Service volunteers at a lunch last week.

The SES go above and beyond helping residents in times of need and honouring their nickname of the Angels in Orange.

While we're on the subject of weather, I'd like to encourage everyone to look out for their neighbours, particularly the elderly, during this ongoing heatwave. Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 30s for the next few days so please take steps to stay hydrated and be sun smart.

Also remember to keep safety top of mind if you or your family and friends are in or around water.

Each and every day I meet inspirational people from our great city. Last Wednesday it was Myrtle Thomson, who celebrated her 102nd birthday. The Booval resident joined family and friends for a special lunch at Sizzler and I was proud to present her with flowers and a certificate in recognition of her magnificent milestone.

Ipswich swim centres will open their gates for the free Family Fun Day on Thursday, January 26. Thousands of people visit the venues at Bundamba, Leichhardt, Goodna and Rosewood for the celebrations that started as community pool parties in 1997. Everyone celebrates Australia Day in a different way, and it's a great opportunity to showcase Ipswich as a diverse community.

Congratulations to everyone involved in Saturday's Ipswich Rugby League Race Day at the Ipswich Turf Club. The seven race card attracted a big crowd on a scorching summer's day.

It's not every day I get a visit from Darth Vader, but the man in black dropped by to promote his fundraising efforts for the Leukaemia Foundation last week. Darth Caligula, as he is known locally, is taking selfies at locations across Ipswich and posting them on Twitter to attract the interest of potential donors.