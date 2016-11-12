32°
News

Stranger's post 'saved' new parents' baby

Helen Spelitis
| 12th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
MOTHER'S INTUITION: Baby Odette, born October 31 at 32 weeks, with parents Jasmin and Luke Michiels at Ipswich Hospital Special Care nursery.
MOTHER'S INTUITION: Baby Odette, born October 31 at 32 weeks, with parents Jasmin and Luke Michiels at Ipswich Hospital Special Care nursery. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTHER'S intuition and an online comment from a stranger saved the life of Jasmin and Luke Michiels' baby.

Baby Odette was meant to be a Christmas present, expected to arrive on December 25, but as the end of October drew nearer, first time mum Jasmin couldn't shake the feeling something was wrong.

Her pregnancy had been fairly smooth until about week 30, when Jasmin felt something had changed.

The baby girl growing inside her had stopped moving as much and although Jasmin tried to tell herself it was nothing, there was a niggling voice inside her head that said otherwise.

For every 1000 babies born in Australia, eight die inside the uterus.

This is most likely caused by the same problem that almost claimed baby Odette's life.

"It had been building over about a week and a half," Jasmin said.

Baby Odette, born October 31 at 32 weeks with parents Jasmin and Luke Michiels at Ipswich Hospital Special Care nursery.
Baby Odette, born October 31 at 32 weeks with parents Jasmin and Luke Michiels at Ipswich Hospital Special Care nursery. David Nielsen

 

"The night before I went to the hospital it was the same feeling, I was a little worried, but told myself I was overreacting and that it could wait until my next antenatal appointment."

Jasmin woke up and didn't feel the usual morning kick, so she went to the kitchen and drank a tall glass of cold water, hoping that would get her baby moving.

It didn't and an increasingly worried Jasmin began searching online forums for advice.

"Most people were saying not to worry, that the baby was probably just running out of space," she said.

"But there was one post from a woman who said, if she had known her baby was dying inside her belly, she would have gone straight to the doctor.

"It was a horrible thing to read, but that very nearly would have been what saved my baby's life."

Jasmin gave in to the feeling and went straight to the Ipswich Hospital.

Within two hours of medical staff seeing the results of her first scan she was being whisked into surgery.

At 10.40am on October 31, Odette Michiels was born, weighing 1320 grams after just 32 weeks inside her mother's uterus.

"They told me if I had waited any longer she probably wouldn't have made it," Jasmin said.

"When she was out they lifted her over the curtain so I could see her, but it was hours before I got to touch her. When I did it was like magic."

Obstetrician Dr Michael Gordon said it wasn't unusual for women to experience a decrease in movement. Each year, the hospital scans hundreds of women with similar symptoms.

"Usually it's fine. We check that the baby is doing well and the mother goes home," Dr Gordon said.

"That wasn't the case this time, which we were a bit surprised with," Dr Gordon said. "That meant it was time to make a decision. We don't like dragging babies out at 32 weeks, but if she hadn't come in that morning - it might have been a very different outcome."

The problem was the connection between the baby Odette and the placenta - the baby's lifeline.

Baby Odette will spend the next six to eight weeks in special care at the hospital.

"All the midwives, nurses and doctors were spectacular, we're so grateful," Jasmin said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  baby girl editors picks ipswich ipswich hospital

Stranger's post 'saved' new parents' baby

Stranger's post 'saved' new parents' baby

For every 1000 babies born in Australia, eight die inside the uterus

Shop's closure marks loss of vital health service

ANOTHER ONE DOWN: Kay Weier of Underfashion World is closing her store in the Ipswich CBD.

Support for women who have had breasts surgically removed to close

Police charge man after Swiss Army knife was taken

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Man has been remanded in custody

Charismatic man influenced Camira drug trafficker

Drug trafficker released immediately on a suspended sentence

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!