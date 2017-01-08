Woman allegedly raped in her own home

A 46-year-old man is assisting police with their inquiries after a young woman was raped in her own home.

Sergeant Philip Lickorish said multiple crews were called to the victim's home at about 9am this morning.

Her older sister, who also lives at the Aramac St address in Brassall called police after she discovered what had happened.

Sgt Lickorish said the alleged break and enter and assault occurred at about 8.45am this morning in broad daylight.

Crews went searching for the perpetrator shortly after they arrived on scene.

"Crews located (a man) a couple of minutes later," he said.

"Police are talking to both the woman and the 46-year-old man."

Sgt Lickorish said there had been no other similar incidents in the area.