2000 homes without power as storms smash south-east

8th Nov 2016 4:30 PM Updated: 5:11 PM
Lightning strike in Brisbane during this afternoon's severe thunderstorm.
Lightning strike in Brisbane during this afternoon's severe thunderstorm.

BREAKING: Severe thunderstorms are sweeping the Sunshine Coast as large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain smash south-east Queensland.

Energex advises 2198 customers are without power in Sunshine Coast area, with Buderim and Mooloolaba the worst affected.

The utility company's website states 1597 customers in Mooloolaba have no power as do 531 in Buderim, 54 in Mountain Creek, 12 in Maroochydore and four in Minyama. 

All of the outages are listed as being presently under investigation with an Energex spokesman saying crews were on the way and the cause was as yet unknown. 

A BOM Storm Warning shows a severe storm bearing down on the Brisbane CBD
A BOM Storm Warning shows a severe storm bearing down on the Brisbane CBD

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Ipswich, Somerset, Moreton Bay and Brisbane City council areas this afternoon. 

Thunderstorms are active across the southern parts of the Sunshine Coast and are threatening areas around Maleny and Beerwah.

Golf ball sized hail was reported in Ipswich about 3.15pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted thunderstorms on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, with the threat of more tomorrow afternoon.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology editors picks storms sunshine coast

BREAKING: Power has been cut to thousands across the Sunshine Coast as large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain smash south-east Queensland.

