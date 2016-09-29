Storms on the way as damaging system crosses Ipswich

THE same damaging weather system that has caused mayhem in southern Australia this week is about to cross Ipswich, bringing rain and the possibility of gusty thunderstorms.

Although now much weaker than it was when it caused widespread damage in South Australia, the system is likely to deliver showers throughout the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a chance of a gusty thunderstorm later in the afternoon, with winds up to 35kmh later in the evening.

Showers are likely to continue into Friday morning, with the chance of another thunderstorm early before the clouds make way for a sunny afternoon.

A fine weekend is forecast, with temperatures reaching 30 on Sunday.